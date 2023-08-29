NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Two Members of Assam-based Module of Al-Qaeda-linked Terrorist Group

The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet against two members of an Assam-based module of an Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group conspiring to spread terror and violence in the country, officials said Tuesday.

The supplementary charge sheet has been filed against Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad who were arrested on April 5, they said.

They were part of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) based in Assam’s Barpeta which was led by Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam who operated under the cover of an Arabic teacher at ’Shaikhul Hind Mahmadul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy’ and Imam at the Dhakaliapara Masjid, officials said.

The agency is on the trail of Bangladeshi handlers of the module, they said.

The NIA has invoked various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in its supplementary charge sheet against the duo, officials said.

The central agency had filed the first charge sheet against eight other accused of the group in August last year.

”The two accused, Md Akbar Ali alias Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad, had conspired with the other accused to instigate and promote terrorist activities as part of an active terror module of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is affiliated to the proscribed terrorist organisation, Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS),” an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson alleged that the two accused were engaged in strengthening the Al-Qaeda and ABT and grooming the youth to commit terror acts.

The NIA has also found that they were co-conspirators in organising meetings for expanding the activities of AQIS to various religious places in the neighbouring districts.

”The radicalisation and mobilisation of Muslims was being done under the active guidance of the module’s Bangladeshi handlers, namely Zakir alias Mehdi Hassan alias Aminul Islam, Mehboor Rahman alias Mehboob Alam alias Sultan,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA had taken over the case which the Assam Police registered on March 4, 2022. The NIA re-registered it on March 22 2022.

Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam led the group that operated from Barpeta in Assam.

NIA has alleged that Saiful was ”actively engaged in indoctrination and radicalisation of Muslims to join jihadi outfits to work in modules for building a base for Al-Qaeda and its various manifestations/outfits in India”.

A search is on for the Bangladeshi handlers of the module and other members involved in the promotion and perpetration of terrorism for Al-Qaeda and ABT in the country, it said.