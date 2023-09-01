NIA Nets Digital Devices in Multi-state Raids in AQIS & Tehrik-e-Taliban Terror Recruitment Plot | Exclusive

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday made significant seizures in connection with a conspiracy by Islamic groups al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Tehrik-e-Taliban to recruit and radicalise impressionable youth in India in order to spread terror in the country, sources told CNN-News18. The seizures were made during multiple raids across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

A host of incriminating digital devices were recovered during the searches at three locations in Maharashtra and one location each in the other three states, said the sources.

The NIA is examining the devices to track those involved in the conspiracy and thwart their efforts to destabilise the country through the unlawful and radicalisation plans and campaigns of the two terror outfits, officials said.

The raids were part of the NIA probe in a case registered in April 2023 against two accused recruited earlier by these banned organisations.

The two were allegedly involved in a series of disruptive terror-linked activities, including transfer of funds abroad for the purchase of land in Afghanistan.

The NIA probe has revealed that the duo was allegedly also involved in the radicalisation of vulnerable and susceptible youth and their recruitment to the two organisations to further the activities of their terror fronts active in India.

The entire conspiracy was aimed at spreading terror in India and disrupting its peace and communal harmony, said sources.

While AQIS is a militant organisation striving to establish an Islamic state and an Islamic Caliphate in the Indian subcontinent, Tehrik-e-Taliban is an umbrella organisation of various Islamist armed militant groups operating along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.