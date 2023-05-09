NIA Raids Over a Dozen Locations in J&K, Uncovering Terror Conspiracy

In a major operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a series of raids across more than a dozen locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The districts being targeted include Srinagar, Anantnag, Kupwara, and others in the Kashmir region. Additionally, raids are also taking place in Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar districts in Jammu.

These well-coordinated raids are a result of a comprehensive investigation into a criminal conspiracy hatched by terror groups operating under various pseudo names. The nefarious activities of these groups were carried out at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, who sought to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

The NIA has taken swift action to uncover the truth behind these clandestine operations. By conducting these raids, they aim to dismantle the intricate network that has posed a threat to the security of the country.

NIA Raids in Tamil Nadu

In a parallel development, the NIA has also initiated a search operation at the residence of an SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) functionary in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. This move comes as part of their ongoing efforts to root out any potential links or connections that may aid in the fight against terrorism.

(More details awaited)

