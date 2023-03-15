NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Jharkhand in Ex-MLA Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that they carried out search operations at the houses of eight accused in the West Singhbum district of Jharkhand in connection with the attack on a former MLA by CPI(Maoist) in which two police personnel were killed.

The official said that the raids were conducted on Tuesday.

In January last year, CPI(Maoists) had attacked former MLA Gurucharan Nayak. Two police personnel were killed, one was injured and their arms and ammunition were looted by a group of CPI(Maoist) cadres.

In July 2022, the NIA took over the probe.

“All eight accused, whose premises were searched yesterday, are active members of the Maoist support network. They assisted Action Team Members of CPI(Maoist) and provided logistic support to the armed cadres of CPI(Maoist) in mounting the attack on the former MLA," said the official.

During the searches several posters of CPI(Maoist), documents related to illegal Kolhan State, digital devices and various other incriminating documents were recovered and seized.

