NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Kashmir Linked to Pakistan-Based Terrorist Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in more than seven locations across three districts of North and South Kashmir.

The operation is connected to a case involving terrorist organizations collaborating with their Pakistan-based commanders.

The NIA investigation relates to the procurement and distribution of large quantities of narcotics, cash, weapons, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including drone-delivered remote-control-operated sticky bombs and magnetic bombs.

The raids are taking place in Kulgam, Pulwama and Bandipora.

This is an ongoing story, and further updates are expected.