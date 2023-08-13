NIA Raids Residences of Ex-Activists of PFI in Kerala's Malappuram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday was conducting raids at four places of former activists of the banned Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI).

The raids were being held at four residences of former PFI activists in the Tirur and Tanur areas of Malappuram district.

Sources in the Malappuram district police told IANS that they were informed just before the commencement of the raids.

The raids, which began early morning, were being held simultaneously.

Earlier, the NIA had held raids and sealed the PFI headquarters, Green Valley in Manjeri in Malappuram district.

The PFI was banned by the Union Home Ministry in September 2022 and most of the frontline leaders of the Islamist organisation were jailed.

The PFI is accused in several murder cases across the country, and was working towards converting India into an Islamic nation. Further details regarding the raids are awaited.