NIA Special Court Orders Confiscation of Property of Canada-based Khalistani Terrorist Landa | Exclusive

The NIA Special Court in New Delhi has ordered the confiscation of the property of absconding pro-Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa in village Kirian, Tarn Taran, Punjab. The gangster-turned-terrorist, who is learnt to be living in Canada since 2017, is the mastermind of several cases of terrorism, including the 2022 RPG attacks on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters and the Sarhali police station in the state, among various attacks in India.

The court passed the order under section 33 (5) of the UA (P) Act, 1967.

Landa was declared a Proclaimed Offender on July 27, 2023. He was charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency on July 22, following investigations into his antecedents, which also include masterminding the conspiracy to kill Punjab Police SI Dilbagh Singh in August 2022.

Initially involved in criminal and gangster-related activities, Landa has been continuing his anti-India activities from Canada. He has been working for Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and its Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist operative Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

The NIA is investigating the terror activities of chiefs/members of proscribed pro-Khalistan organisations, such as the BKI, Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), etc.

It had registered a suo moto case (RC-37/2022/NIA/DLI) on August 20, 2022, and has, since then, initiated several actions to nab the terrorists and foil their terrorist and secessionist anti-India designs.

Landa and other foreign-based pro-Khalistani terrorists have been found to be engaged in smuggling of terrorist hardware, including arms, ammunition, explosives, and custom-made ready-to-use IEDs, along with other types of contraband, including drugs, from across the border. They are also involved in carrying out terrorist activities in India, as per NIA investigations.