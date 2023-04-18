NIA Takes Over Case of Attack on Indian High Commission in London by Khalistani Protesters

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now taken over the case of the national flag at the Indian high commission in London being pulled down during a protest by pro-Khalistan activists. The development comes nearly a month after the incident that took place on March 19.

The case was earlier registered with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier given a nod to transfer the case to NIA. An FIR in connection with the protest staged by pro-Khalistani activists, was registered at the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The case was registered after the Home Ministry asked Delhi Police to take legal action, an IANS report said. It was filed under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and an investigation has been initiated in the case.

The British Deputy High Commissioner was also summoned by the Centre, demanding an explanation over the complete absence of security during the protest. The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis had described the incident as “disgraceful" and “totally unacceptable".

A tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogan on March 19, an ANI report said. The national flag was pulled down during the protest by pro-Khalistani elements.

The incident came against the backdrop of the police crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his aides. Singh, a self-styled radical preacher, has been on the run since the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Saturday and arrested 78 members of his outfit, ‘Waris Punjab De’.

Videos of the incident had shown several protesters carrying the yellow and black Khalistan flag and calling for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to be “freed".

After the incident, the MEA had issued a statement asking for an “explanation" for the “complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises.

