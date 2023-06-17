NIA to Investigate Recent Attacks on Indian Embassies in Canada, US

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate the recent attacks on Indian High Commission in Canada and the US. According to reports, the Delhi Police has transferred the case of Khalistani elements to the NIA.

According to a TOI report, following the March 2023 attack in Canada and San Francisco, Delhi Police Special Cell had registered FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Indian Consulate in San Francisco was also attacked on March 20.

Alleged pro-Khalistan supporters in the US also threatened the Indian embassy and Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu during their protest recently. A protestor in his speech issued a direct threat to the Ambassador saying he could face a similar fate to what former president of India Zail Singh faced in 1994.

The US condemned the recent acts of violence during protests at Indian diplomatic facilities in the country. “Violence or the threat of violence against diplomatic facilities and personnel in the United States is a grave concern and will not be tolerated," an official statement by the US said.

In March 2023, Khalistan supporters protested outside the Indian Embassy in Canada and raised pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists covering the protest.