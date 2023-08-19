Nine Army Jawans Killed, One Injured As Convoy Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in Ladakh

Around nine Indian Army soldiers died and one injured after a vehicle as part of a convoy skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Kiari in Ladakh on Saturday, sources said. The truck that met with the accident was carrying 10 Jawans.

The incident resulted in nine fatalities and one non-fatal injury, sources said.

At 4:45 pm, an Army vehicle carrying 10 army personnel, including the driver, was traveling from Leh to Nyoma direction when it met with an accident 6 km short of Kiari, according to a statement by SSP Leh.

The vehicle rolled down into a gorge after skidding off the road, it said. “As soon as the reports reached local police, the police team went to the spot and all the injured were shifted to army MI room," the statement read.

“Unfortunately, 8 personnel died on the spot, while one personnel succumbed to the injuries while being taken to Leh hospital," it added.