Nine Jharkhand Girls Rescued From Human Traffickers in Delhi

At least nine girls from Jharkhand’s Sahebganj district who were taken to Delhi by human traffickers have been rescued from the national capital, an official said on Monday. The rescued girls are being brought to the state by train, the official said.

The Sahebganj district administration was informed about the rescue and it formed a team under district child protection officer Punam Kumari to bring the girls from Delhi, the official said.

“The girls were rescued from the border areas of Delhi, adjacent to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, with the help of Delhi police," according to an official statement.

Kumari said that all rescued girls have boarded the train on Sunday for Sahebganj.

“All these rescued girls will be continuously monitored by linking them with various schemes of the Jharkhand government so that they do not become victims of human trafficking again," Kumari said in the release.

The girls, who were rescued in Delhi, were brought there by human traffickers.

“Such traffickers are very active in Jharkhand who lure young girls to Delhi by promising them to provide a good life in Delhi but sell them in various homes on the pretext of employing them. The traffickers get a hefty amount but the lives of such girls are made hell," the release said.