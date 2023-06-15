CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 'Nine Years of Gati and Pragati': PM Hails Govt Works in Infrastructure Sector
1-MIN READ

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 12:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The prime minister also shared write-ups on his government's achievements in the infrastructure sector.

The prime minister also shared write-ups on his government's achievements in the infrastructure sector. (File Image/ PMO)

The prime minister's remarks on Twitter with the hashtag '9YearsOfGatiAndPragati' come amidst the BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government in the last nine years has nurtured the roots of growth and development in India, shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled. He said every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India.

The prime minister’s remarks on Twitter with the hashtag ‘9YearsOfGatiAndPragati’ come amidst the BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

“In #9YearsOfGatiAndPragati, we nurtured the roots of growth and development in India, shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled. Every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India," Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister also shared write-ups on his government’s achievements in the infrastructure sector.

first published:June 15, 2023, 12:47 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 12:47 IST