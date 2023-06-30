Nirmal NR-335 Winning Numbers for Friday, June 30 LIVE; Here’s GUESSING Numbers for Kerala Lottery 2023; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be announcing the results for Nirmal NR-335 lucky draw for Friday, June 30 at 3 pm. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Nirmal NR-335 lucky draw here.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: NIRMAL NR-335 GUESSING NUMBERS

4069 4096 4609 4690

4906 4960 0469 0496

0649 0694 0946 0964

6409 6490 6049 6094

6940 6904 9406 9460

9046 9064 9640 9604

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-335 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-335 LOTTERY

COMING UP AT 3 PM: Lucky Numbers for 1st and 2nd Prize

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: To be updated soon

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be updated soon

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK NIRMAL NR-335 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of NIRMAL NR-335 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of NIRMAL NR-335 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 FAQs: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

How do I buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Kerala lottery tickets can only be purchased from authorized retailers in state.

Which online sites are best to buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Selling or buying lottery tickets over the Internet is illegal in India, so you can buy it only through authorised ticket agents by physically visiting them.

Is Kerala lottery available online?

No. As per the rule, only physical tickets are permitted to sale.

What is the price of Kerala lottery ticket?

Weekly lottery tickets are available for Rs 40, while the Bumper lotteries price varies - Rs 200 to Rs 300 - depending upon prize amount.

Who is eligible for Kerala lottery?

Anyone above the age of 18 years can purchase lottery tickets. Even those who are not the residents of the state can buy, but they need to physically visit the state of Kerala and buy the ticket from an authorized retailer.

Also, it’s important to check the local laws of the state you live in. Some states have restrictions on participating in lotteries or buying lottery tickets from other states.

Where to buy Kerala lottery?

One can buy the ticket from an authorized retailer in Kerala.

How much money will I get from Kerala lottery?

Depending upon the prize money, winner of Kerala lottery can win from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 12 crore

When is Kerala lottery results declared?

The results of weekly lottery is announced everyday at 3 pm, and for the Bumper lottery, it is announced at 2 pm.

Is lottery legal in Kerala?

The Kerala Lotteries are regulated by the State Government.