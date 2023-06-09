Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Ties Knot With PM Modi's Close Aide in Private Ceremony | All About Pratik Doshi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter, Parakala Vangamayi, tied the knot with Pratik Doshi, a key aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Thursday. The wedding was attended by close friends and family and followed Hindu marriage customs, as depicted in a video capturing the ceremony that surfaced online.

The occasion was also graced by seers from Udupi Adamaru Mutt, according to a Hindustan Times artice.

Vangmayi is employed as a feature writer for Mint Lounge’s Books and Culture section, whereas Pratik has been affiliated with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) since 2014, as per media reports.

Who is Pratik Doshi?

Doshi, originally from Gujarat, is an official at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and reportedly a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Holding the rank of joint secretary, he serves as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) responsible for research and strategy at the PMO.

According to the PMO website, his role pertains “to provide secretarial assistance to the PM in terms of government of India (allocation of business) rules, 1961 with matters including but not limited to research and strategy." He was elevated to the rank of joint secretary in June 2019.

As of September last year, Doshi holds the position corresponding to Level 14 in the pay band for officers and staff at the PMO. His monthly basic pay was recorded as Rs 1,57,600, the PMO website stated.

A graduate of Singapore Management University, Doshi has prior experience working as a research assistant in the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) during Modi’s tenure as the chief minister.

Parakala Vangamayi

Parakala Vangamayi, a multimedia journalist, is presently employed as a features writer at Mint Lounge, having previously worked at The Hindu. She holds a Master’s degree from the Department of English at Delhi University. Following her time at Delhi University, she pursued a Master’s degree in journalism at the Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University. Her work has been published in various Indian and international publications, according to Moneycontrol.