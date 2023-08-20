NIT Rourkela Staff Exam Fraud: 4 Fake Examinees Nabbed with Counterfeit Admit Cards and Documents

Four people from Haryana were caught attempting to use counterfeit admit cards and fabricated documents during NIT non-teaching recruitment scheduled on August 16 at the NIT campus in Rourkela.

The fraudulent activity was raised after the ‘aspirants’ biometric data did not match as they tried to enter the examination hall. This raised suspicion among the staff members responsible for examination duty, prompting them to notify NIT authorities about the situation.

NIT authorities filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Sector-3 Police Station. The accused have been identified as Puneet Singh, Gourab Chauhan, Manish Kumar and Sunil. The police have arrested the four suspects and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Rourkela Zone 2 DSP Puspanjali Negi stated, “Based on the complaint from NIT authorities, we have registered a case and arrested four fake examinees. The accused have been identified as Puneet Singh, Gourab Chauhan, Manish Kumar and Sunil. Mobile phones and other devices have been seized. Further investigation is currently underway."

Notably, the Balasore Police have arrested 27 individuals, including the mastermind from Bihar, who were responsible for leaking the question paper of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) JE (Civil) Main Written Examination a few days earlier. Following the question paper leak incident, the arrest of fake examinees has become a matter of concern.