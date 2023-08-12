Nizamabad Black Hanuman: Rarest Idol Made of Black Stone, Blesses Devotees With Wealth And Prosperity

Sri Nalla Hanuman Mandiram (Sri Black Hanuman Temple), in Burud Galli at Gajulpet in Telangana’s Nizamabad has been attracting a large number of devotees irrespective of the season. As per the priests of the temple, there is a legend behind the idol’s installation way back in 1836.

At that time the area was part of a dense forest. On one auspicious day, the makers of the idol were transporting the idol on an oxen cart in order to install it at Sant Shiromani Mutt. Suddenly, the cart stopped and though they put all their efforts to move it, the cart did not move even an inch forward. As the night approached, they left for home, leaving the cart with the idol there itself.

On the same night, Lord Hanuman appeared to Sant Shiromani Sadguru Maharaj Swami in his dream and asked him to install the idol on the west side of the place where the cart was stopped.

Accordingly, the Hanuman idol made of black stone was installed at that place in a dense forest in 1836 and another idol was installed in front of Lord Dattatreya’s idol.

Now the area has become the heart of Nizamabad City. The priests said that they regularly perform abhishekam of the idol with oil and decorate Sri Nalla Hanuman with sandal paste.

“I have been visiting the temple for the past 12 years. It’s my daily routine to visit and made a circumambulation to the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Hanuman. One can attain peace of mind and reach the goal surely after undertaking 108 circumambulations of the presiding deity," one of the devotees said.

Another devotee said, “I have been having darshan of Sri Nalla Hanuman for the last 25 years and he has been safeguarding in all aspects. I reached a good position in my life due to his blessings."