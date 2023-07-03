CHANGE LANGUAGE
'No Books or Papers in Courtrooms From Today': SC Goes Paperless With Free WiFi, Pop-up Screens for Judges
1-MIN READ

'No Books or Papers in Courtrooms From Today': SC Goes Paperless With Free WiFi, Pop-up Screens for Judges

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 14:22 IST

New Delhi, India

The facility will be extended to all the Court Rooms and adjoining areas, Bar Library-I & II, Ladies' Bar Room and Bar Lounge in a phased manner (File photo/Reuters)

For the present, this facility will be reportedly available at the Chief Justice's Court, Court Nos. 2 to 5 including corridor and Plaza in front, both waiting areas in front of the plaza canteen and press lounge-I & II with effect from July 3

The Supreme Court on Monday reopened after the summer break as a paperless and technology-enabled facility that includes Pop-up screens for judges and free WiFi for advocates, litigants, and others.

The facility of free WiFi will be available in Courts 1-5 of the top court and soon it will be enabled in bar rooms as well, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, adding that now though there will be no books or papers in the courtrooms, “but it does not mean that they will not rely on books and papers at all".

The courtrooms of the top court now have a modern design due to the installation of various technology facilities including more screens and upgraded video conferencing facilities. As per media reports, to streamline modern technology some changes have been made to the furniture as well.

As part of the e-initiatives in the Supreme Court of India, the facility of free Wi-Fi is made available for advocates, litigants, media persons, and other stakeholders visiting the apex court.

For the present, this facility will be reportedly available at the Chief Justice’s Court, Court Nos. 2 to 5 including corridor and Plaza in front, both waiting areas in front of the plaza canteen and press lounge-I & II with effect from July 3.

The facility will be extended to all the Court Rooms and adjoining areas, Bar Library-I & II, Ladies’ Bar Room and Bar Lounge in a phased manner.

(With ANI Inputs)

first published:July 03, 2023, 14:22 IST
last updated:July 03, 2023, 14:22 IST