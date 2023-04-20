No Compensation to Rape Victim Even After 2 Years, Allahabad HC Asks District Magistrate to Explain

The Allahabad High Court recently called upon the District Magistrate (DM) of Balrampur to file a personal affidavit to explain why compensation had not been paid to a rape victim even after over two years since the crime against her. The court also asked the DM to make an inquiry as to how many such compensation cases were pending in Uttar Pradesh and file a report.

The court was dealing with a plea moved by a victim who had been raped in August 2020. The petitioner had moved the High Court seeking direction to the Chairman of UP Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Evam Bal Samman Kosh to provide her the deserved compensation under Rani Laxmibai Mahila Samman Nidhi.

Stating that she, belonging to a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family, would not be able to pursue the case and appear before the trial court, which is 50km from her house, without the state government’s financial assistance, the victim had filed an application before state authorities which was accepted and forwarded by the District Committee for sanction of the given compensation amount.

Later on, when the victim inquired about the same from the office of UP Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Evam Bal Samman Kosh, she was told that the compensation money had been sanctioned by the state office, but the victim had not received any compensation yet.

Thereafter, in December 2022, the victim filed a representation for providing compensation before the concerned authorities, which is still pending. The victim then moved the High Court seeking direction for earliest disposal of her representation.

The District Probation Officer, Balrampur informed the High Court that the petitioner’s claim under the victim compensation scheme had been considered by the District Level Committee and the recommendation of the committee had already been approved by the District Magistrate.

“However, the payment could not be transmitted in the account of the petitioner for the reason of the merger of Indian Bank," he asserted.

The court pointed out that no explanation had been provided by the authorities as to why necessary steps had not been taken after January 7, 2021 i.e for a period of more than two years.

The court held that District Probation Officer, Balrampur (UP) was trying to shift the responsibility on the prescribed authority, Rani Lakshmi Bai Women and Child Welfare Scheme Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow to assert that the entire responsibility for payment of compensation to the victims under the scheme in question is that of the prescribed authority.

Moreover, the court highlighted that the old compensation scheme had been modified by the virtue of the decision of the apex court in the case of Nipun Saxena vs Union of India reported in (2019) and a new amended scheme has been applied in the state of UP.

“Neither the learned standing counsel nor the officer present in the court is aware of the said change," the court, however, stressed.

While directing the DM, Balrampur to file his personal affidavit, the court posted the matter for further hearing on May 10, 2023.

