No Delhi 'Lockdown' for G20 Meet, We Did in 2 Months What AAP Govt Couldn't in 9 Years: L-G to News18

As Delhi gears up for the mega G20 summit on September 9 and 10, the signs of preparations are visible all across the capital. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, lieutenant governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena shared details of the work that has gone into giving the city a facelift, allayed fears of a lockdown-like situation for the event, and also took a dig at Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Edited excerpts:

It must have been a challenging task.

It was and we did it in two months. But we are ready now. We hope those who are coming will see the beauty of Delhi and enjoy the weather of Delhi.

What is the idea behind the sculptures that have come up? Was it a challenge that so many people live here?

Our cultural heritage is beautiful. These artefacts show our culture. This infrastructure has been created in two months. Delhi is the national capital and it should look like the capital. Our entire team, the NDMC, I congratulate and thank them.

Explain the tagline.

The tagline for G20 is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The Prime Minister created this slogan and made this the tagline. The message is that those who attend this G20 summit are one family.

How can we talk about Delhi and not talk about food?

We are taking the visiting spouses to Chandni Chowk. It is Delhi ki shaan. We will give them this taste.

There is a concern that from September 8-10 there will be a lockdown in Delhi.

I won’t call it a lockdown. We saw the situation and decided on some restrictions for security reasons. In Japan, in Tokyo, they brought a special law and shut it down. We didn’t. We have taken steps so that people have no trouble. We don’t want people to wait for long.

Will this increase India’s stature in the world?

Hosting a G20 summit is a big thing. Our stature is high, thanks to the PM, but now when they come here they will see…When they go back, they will tell the world what we are. We will become a $5 trillion economy, what the PM talks about.

The Delhi government wants to take credit for the work that has been done…

For a year we worked hard, round the clock, night shift also. If they wanted credit then they had nine years. If they had spent even one year, then Delhi would have been different. We did in two months what they couldn’t in nine years.

How will you maintain all this?

It will be maintained. After September 15, our team will still come here to maintain it.