Mumbai: No Electricity in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz for Hours; Outraged Residents Say 'We're Getting Boiled in Heat'

Power outages were reported in parts of Mumbai including Khar, Santacruz and Bandra on Wednesday night.

Officials said that a technical snag in the power distribution system is behind the power outage and it will take some more time to fix it, Hindustan Times reported.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers in pockets of Santacruz and Khar West. The interruption due to cable faults was restored to a majority of customers within 30 minutes by tireless efforts our power Warriors. Due care was taken to ensure no interruption is faced by critical establishments,” an Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd spokesperson said.

Adani Electricity Mumbai’s Twitter handle said there is a high-tension breakdown in areas without power.

Residents hit by the power outage took to social media to express their outrage. Some of them complained that the electricity department is responding to their queries.

“We are facing power interruption since 3 hrs in Santacruz West, Mumbai. No one at the 24×7 customer care is replying on call or via message. Pathetic customer service harassing customers at this hour of the day,” a Twitter user said.

Another user said there was no electricity for three hours near Hasnabad Lane, Santacruz.

“Entire area near hasnabad lane santacruz west mumbai is down for past 3 hours now, no update and no communication on outag,” he tweeted.

“We are getting boiled in this heat as there has been electricity cut in our area in Santa Cruz West. I called the supposed to be helpline nos & have to wait for 35 mins before I could speak to the customer care," another user wrote on Twitter.

A user said that there were several power cuts on Wednesday in K West ward Juhu Koliwada.