No Incident of Violence in Last 24 Hours in Manipur: Security Adviser to State Govt

1-MIN READ

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 23:45 IST

Manipur, India

A deserted street during a curfew in Imphal on May 25. (File photo/PTI)

A total of 88 bombs were also recovered in Manipur. The situation in Manipur is completely peaceful. There has been no incident of violence since Friday evening, Singh, a former DG of the CRPF, told PTI

There was no incident of violence in Manipur in the last 24 hours and the state was "completely peaceful" on Saturday, security adviser to state government Kuldiep Singh said. Singh also said that 35 more arms and ammunition have been surrendered, in addition to over 140 arms and ammunition surrendered on Friday, following an appeal by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army have been patrolling in the buffer zones between Manipur's valleys and hills and peace prevails in those areas. People have been cooperating fully after the home minister's visit. The general public, civil society organisations, and prominent citizens are working in close coordination with the administration and helping restore peace, he said.

    The security adviser said that curfew was lifted in most of the places for 12 hours and life is returning to normal gradually. The Union home minister visited the state for four days last week as part of the confidence-building measures in the state and met all segments of society.

    The home minister has said peace and prosperity of Manipur are the government's top priority and instructed them to strictly deal with any activities that disturb the peace. Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:June 03, 2023, 23:45 IST
    last updated:June 03, 2023, 23:45 IST