No Intelligence Failure in Nuh, 44 FIRs and 116 Arrested So Far for Violence, Says Haryana Top Cop | Exclusive

There was no intelligence failure in Haryana where six people were killed and several injured after a mob attacked a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, Mamta Singh, ADG Law & Order, Haryana, clarified on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Singh said the situation was under control. She added that in Nuh alone, 44 FIRs had been filed and 116 people were arrested under various sections ranging from attempt to murder and obstruction in public duty to loot and several others.

Assuring that sufficient deployment had been done in view of the Hindu Mahasabha protest, Singh said the situation will be peaceful.

Asked about the notorious Haryana belt that has often hit headlines for communal tensions, Singh denied that the ruckus was due to an intelligence failure. “This yatra has been taking place for the last five years. Never did such an incident happen. All arrangements were made. There was no intelligence failure. We had an input and we made preparations. The situation, however, went out of control and it will be investigated,” she said.

According to the police, vandalism and arson were reported in at least five areas in Gurugram on Tuesday last night.

A fire broke out at a godown and an adjoining puncture shop in sector 70A around 9.30pm on Tuesday. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was controlled within half an hour, the police said, adding that around 1 am, three godowns near Teekli village were torched.

Two meat shops were vandalised in the Badshahpur area while a godown in Palam Vihar was also set on fire. Slums near Nakhdola village were also attacked by a group of youths, a senior police officer said. He said that some people tried to set a puncture shop on fire near Maruti Kunj in the Bhondsi area but they fled after seeing a police team in the area.

On Tuesday, mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram.

Activists of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests at multiple places in the national capital on Wednesday against the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram, causing traffic jams in several parts of the city. Police have also beefed up security at sensitive places in Delhi in the wake of clashes neighbouring Haryana.