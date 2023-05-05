'No Justification': Jaishankar Talks Tough on Terrorism at SCO Summit; Pak FM Also in Attendance

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday stressed there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Jaishankar, while speaking at the Shanghai Organisation Corporation (SCO) summit in Goa, said combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of the SCO.

“The menace of terrorism continues unabated. We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO," Jaishankar said.

The two-day-long Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) meeting commenced in the coastal state of Goa on Thursday. EAM S Jaishankar welcomed Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Russia and China for the meeting.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was greeted with a formal ‘Namastey’ by EAM S Jaishankar upon his arrival for the meeting. Bilawal, who arrived in India to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, is the first Pakistani Foreign Minister to visit India in almost 12 years.

S Jaishankar, in his speech, sought the support of member states for the long-standing demand of India to make English the 3rd official language of SCO.

“I am pleased to note that the discussion on issues of reform and modernization of SCO has already commenced… I also seek the support of member states for the long-standing demand of India to make English the 3rd official language of SCO, to enable a deeper engagement with English-speaking member states," Jaishankar said.

The EAM also added that as SCO chair, India has initiated an unprecedented engagement with SCO observers and dialogue partners by inviting them to participate in more than 14 social-cultural events.

