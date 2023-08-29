‘No Law Gives Man the Right to Beat & Torture Wife’: Delhi HC Grants Divorce to Woman on Ground of Cruelty

While granting divorce to a woman on the grounds of cruelty and being deserted by a man, the Delhi High Court held that “no law gives the right to a husband to beat and torture his wife”.

The division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said it has been proved in the case that the man failed to resume companionship with his wife and not only did there exist a physical separation but it was also coupled with “animus” of not bringing her back to the matrimonial home.

Taking into account the medical documents of the woman, the court said in the absence of any rebuttal by the man, it has to be held that the woman’s testimony of being subjected to physical assault stands corroborated by the medical documents.

“Merely because the parties got married and the respondent was her husband, no law gave him the right to subject his wife to beatings and torture. Such conduct of the respondent necessarily qualifies as physical cruelty entitling the appellant to divorce under Section 13(1) (ia) of Hindu Marriage Act, 1955”, the bench said.

The court was hearing an appeal by a woman challenging the decision of the trial court, whereby it has dismissed her petition seeking divorce from the man on the ground of cruelty and desertion.

The appellant woman said soon after the marriage she was subjected to physical and mental torture and various atrocities were meted out to her which she continued to tolerate in the hope that “things would get settled” in the passage of time. However, the atrocities of the man and his family members increased day by day since their sole aim was to get rid of her so that they could marry him off to some other woman from an affluent family.

The woman also said there was a repeated demand for dowry and that she was deserted by the man who refused to take her back to the matrimonial home.

The bench noted that the woman had deposed that she was left at her parental home on May 11, 2013 in an injured condition and thereafter despite her efforts, the man failed to take her back to the matrimonial home.

It also noted that the man has not countered the testimony of the woman that she was brought back to the matrimonial home, for which there existed no reason.

“That the respondent had no intention of resuming the matrimonial relationship which also got reflected when he chose not to contest the petition”, the court said.

The bench noted that the divorce petition was filed after more than two years of separation and therefore the appellant is also entitled to divorce on the ground of desertion under Section 13 1 (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

Furthermore, the court noted that the man, who was present before it at the time of passing the order has no objection to the grant of divorce. “We accordingly find merit in the appeal and the marriage between the appellant and the respondent is hereby dissolved. The appeal is allowed and all the pending applications are hereby disposed of accordingly”, the court ordered.