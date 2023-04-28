No Loud Music or Chats In Mumbai Buses Anymore: New BEST Order Mandates Headphones

If you’re a regular traveller in Mumbai local buses frustrated with all the noises and chaos, here’s some good news. Loud mobile conversations or music will not be permitted inside the vehicles anymore unless you have a headphone.

From this week onwards, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has prohibited playing music or video without headphones and people indulging in loud conversation on mobile while travelling on the buses, PTI reported.

Under the new regulation, all passengers travelling on BEST buses, the public transport service for Mumbai and neighbouring cities, are required to use headphones while watching videos or listening to the audio on their mobile devices.

The decision has been taken by the city civic transport body based on the frequency of complaints regarding the same by passengers.

The new order prohibiting noise inside the bus will help to avoid inconvenience to co-passengers, a BEST spokesperson told PTI.

BEST issued a notification prohibiting such noises on April 24 and the department concerned has been asked to display the notification on all the buses.

The official says that all the staff members working on the BEST buses, including those of the wet-leased vehicles hired from private companies, will be made aware of this new regulation and asked to take action on the same, reported PTI.

The BEST, which has a fleet of nearly 3,400 buses, provides public transport services in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander cities.

These buses witness a footfall of over 30 lakh passengers every day plying from different parts of Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)

