'No One Has Time For Me...': IIT Madras Student, Found Dead, Told Friends; Undated Note Recovered

A second-year IIT Madras student, who was found dead in his hostel room on Friday evening, left an undated and unsigned note in which he reportedly thanked his friends for being “nice to him". The suspicious death, allegedly by suicide, makes it the fourth such incident on the campus this year.

Quoting an investigation officer, NDTV reported that the purported note was recovered from the deceased’s room. The 20-year-old student from Maharashtra was pursuing Chemical Engineering at the institute.

The incident was reported when the student’s friends suspected something amiss when he did not open his hostel room door. They immediately informed the warden who contacted then the Kotturpuram police station.

Police broke open the door and found his dead body which was sent for post-mortem. A case was registered and a probe is underway.

According to the NDTV report, the student would often tell his friends that “no one has time" for him and “all are busy." The officer was also quoted as saying that the “academically brilliant" student could not have healthy socialising “to relieve his stress."

Meanwhile, IIT Madras said in a statement that “the reason for the student’s death is not known". The institute further reiterated its “pro-active measures" to help students fight stress.

Earlier this month, on April 2, a PhD research scholar of the institute’s Mechanical Department was found dead at his residence. The student from West Bengal had died by suicide in his room in Tamil Nadu’s Velachery, triggering protests on campus by students who demanded an investigation into the matter.

On March 14, a third-year BTech student of the institute allegedly died by suicide. The 20-year-old student of the electrical engineering department hailed from Andhra Pradesh. In February, a research scholar from Maharashtra was also found dead at IIT Madras.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

