India
‘No Place for Western Culture’: Bajrang Dal Activists Barge into Hotel, Stop Ladies’ Party

Reported By: Akshara DM

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 16:16 IST

Bengaluru, India

The police said they will register a complaint against the Bajrang Dal activists if the hotel management or the women present at the party say so. (Photo: News18)

The incident took place at Cliff Embassy in Shivamogga district of Karnataka where Bajrang Dal activists headed by Rajesh Gowda barged into the hotel and told people to leave

Bajrang Dal activists barged into a hotel and stopped a private party of nearly 80 people, which mostly had women, in Shivamogga on March 17 night, stating that there was no place for Western culture in India.

The incident took place at Cliff Embassy in Shivamogga district of Karnataka where Bajrang Dal activists headed by Rajesh Gowda barged into the hotel and told the customers to leave.

The police arrived at the hotel as soon as they learnt about the incident.

Gowda said the Cliff Embassy Hotel’s Facebook page had a post about the ladies’ party being organised on Friday night. The outfit had informed the police to stop such activities, which “malign Indian culture”, he added.

The police said they will register a complaint against the Bajrang Dal activists if the hotel management or the women present at the party say so.

The police denied they had stopped the party and said they intervened to prevent untoward incident.

The hotel has a good reputation and had hosted VIPs, including staff of Prime Minister’s Office, during recent Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Shivamogga.

first published:March 19, 2023, 16:02 IST
last updated:March 19, 2023, 16:16 IST
