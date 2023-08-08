No Proposal to Extend PMAY-G beyond March 2024: MoS Rural Development in Parliament

At present there is no proposal under consideration of the central government for starting the next phase of the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) beyond March 2024, minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti told Parliament on Tuesday. Replying to a set of questions in the Lok Sabha, the MoS said that against a total of 2.93 crore houses sanctioned to beneficiaries under PMAY-G, 2.41 crore houses had been completed as of August 2. The Centre has mandated a target of 2.95 crore pucca houses under the scheme.

In order to achieve the target of “Housing for All” in rural areas, the ministry of rural development is implementing the scheme with effect from April 1, 2016, to provide assistance to eligible rural households with an overall target to construct 2.95 crore pucca houses with basic amenities by March 2024.

“Beneficiaries under the scheme are identified from the Permanent Wait List (PWL) of PMAY-G based on SECC 2011 and finalised Awaas+ list. At present there is no proposal under consideration of the Ministry for starting the next phase of PMAY-G beyond March, 2024,” the minister said in a written reply.

She further said that under PMAY-G, the universe of eligible beneficiaries includes all the houseless and households living in zero, one or two rooms with “kutcha wall and kutcha roof (kutcha houses)" as per Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 and Awaas+ 2018 survey data.

“The beneficiaries are identified on the basis of housing deprivation parameters and exclusion criteria prescribed under SECC 2011. These parameters are applied both on SECC 2011 and Awaas+ 2018 survey databases and then they are further subjected to due verification by Gram Sabha and an appellate process thereafter to arrive at the final list of eligible beneficiaries,” the response stated.

The minister also said that the government faced several constraints, which delayed the implementation of the scheme. Due to the challenges faced, the government had extended the timeline for achieving the overall target to March 31, 2024.

“In order to expedite the implementation of the scheme, the ministry has taken several initiatives including regular progress reviews, launch of PMAY-G analytic dashboard for monitoring and supervision of the scheme, timely allocation of targets to states and release of adequate funds and awards to the best performing states and districts based on the performance index dashboard, thereby creating healthy competition and motivation to achieve the set targets,” the minister stated.