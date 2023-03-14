No Proposal Under Govt's Consideration for Creation of Any New State: MoS Home

There is no proposal under the central government’s consideration for creation of any new state, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this while replying to a written question on whether the government has received any proposal for the constitution of Bundelkhand state.

“Proposals/requests from various fora/organisations are received by the government requesting for creation of new states. However, presently there is no proposal under consideration with the government for creation of any new state," Rai said.

Read all the Latest India News here