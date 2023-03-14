CHANGE LANGUAGE
No Proposal Under Govt's Consideration for Creation of Any New State: MoS Home
1-MIN READ

No Proposal Under Govt's Consideration for Creation of Any New State: MoS Home

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 18:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (File photo: Twitter)

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this while replying to a written question on whether the government has received any proposal for the constitution of Bundelkhand state

There is no proposal under the central government’s consideration for creation of any new state, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this while replying to a written question on whether the government has received any proposal for the constitution of Bundelkhand state.

“Proposals/requests from various fora/organisations are received by the government requesting for creation of new states. However, presently there is no proposal under consideration with the government for creation of any new state," Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Saurabh Verma
first published:March 14, 2023, 18:15 IST
