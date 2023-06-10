No Reports of Fresh Violence in Manipur; Minister Says Govt Taking Care of People at Relief Camps

Manipur Health Minister Sapam Ranjan on Saturday said there are no reports of untoward incidents and violence since Friday morning in the state.

Highlighting the progress of the state government to address the present unrest during a press meet held at the DIPR office in Imphal, the minister informed that there is a peaceful environment in the state.

Ranjan further said the government is actively working to alleviate the financial burden on the public. He revealed plans to implement a moratorium of six months or more for bank loans, aiming to provide relief to individuals during these difficult circumstances.

Acknowledging the importance of internet connectivity during emergencies, he informed the public that they can avail themselves of services offered at the DC office and other designated locations to address their urgent internet needs.

Moreover, the government is determined to ensure that students in medical colleges do not face any academic setbacks, he said adding to achieve this, and they are developing a model that will enable the delivery of classes, whether in-person or virtually, thereby safeguarding the academic year of these students.

Stating that a significant number of individuals, totalling 50,648, have sought shelter at 349 relief camps established across the state, Ranjan assured that the government is fully committed to taking care of all individuals residing in these camps, with special attention given to vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, and the elderly.

Highlighting the smooth flow of essential commodities into Manipur through the NH-37 route, the minister stated that approximately 2,376 trucks carrying around 35,000 metric tons of essential items, including construction materials, fuels, and other necessary goods, have entered Imphal since May 15. Furthermore, efforts are underway to expedite the activation of the Khongsang railway station within the next seven to ten days, which will significantly improve rail services in the region, he added.

Ranjan maintained that in order to prevent potential price hikes or inflation, the government is implementing measures to closely monitor and control the situation during this period of crisis.

Regarding the concerns surrounding students’ careers and academic progress, he said the Education Minister is expected to provide a detailed press briefing, tentatively by Monday to ensure that no student is left behind due to the ongoing crisis.

The Health Department is also leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the well-being of the public, Ranjan informed stating that additionally 212 newly recruited doctors have been deployed across the state to conduct medical check-ups and provide necessary healthcare services.

Regarding security, Ranjan informed that out of the 4,537 arms that were previously looted, the government has successfully recovered 990 arms. He maintained, presently, 114 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed throughout the state to implement appropriate security measures and restore peace and normalcy. Combing operations are also being conducted in vulnerable areas of both hills and valleys, he added.

The minister sought the cooperation and support of the public in the steps taken by the government in restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur.