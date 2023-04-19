No Respite from Heatwave as Mercury Continues to Soar; Check Latest IMD’s Warning For These States

Heatwave conditions continue to persist across several states in the country with mercury above 40 degrees Celsius. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heatwave conditions are likely to continue over East India during the next 3 days and abate thereafter.

In Mumbai, according to Regional Meteorological Centre, heatwave conditions will prevail in isolated pockets of suburbs for the next 24 hours.

The Met Department forecasted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh today.

IMD has issued warnings for the following states:

Bihar: The state is likely to witness heatwave conditions in some parts with high temperatures in isolated pockets from 19th-21st April.

West Bengal: People in the Gangetic region of the state will see severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets on the 20th-21st April.

Odisha & Jharkhand: Both states are likely to sizzle under high day temperatures on 19th-20th April.

Latest Updates on Heatwave:

IMD issued an orange alert in Patna today. “As per the forecast, heat waves will continue in some districts for the next 3 days and will start reducing from 22nd April. There will be a drop of 2-4 degrees in the temperature," said Ashish Kumar, IMD scientist, Patna.

Schools in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district administration will remain closed till April 21 due to soaring temperatures. The order came in the wake of the mercury levels soaring above 37 degrees Celsius in the district, and even touching 40 degrees Celsius in the plains.

The Tripura government has identified heatwave, sun stroke and sun burn as disasters, amid scorching heat in most parts of the northeastern state, an official notification said. It noted that according to the India Meteorological Department, “similar conditions may continue for more days”.

The Centre has asked states and Union territories to take steps to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme hot weather on workers in different sectors.

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and Baripada in Odisha recorded the maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Relief Likely for Sun-scorched North India After Light Rains

Light rains in sun-scorched north India are likely to bring some relief in next three days. The national capital, parts of which reeled under heatwave conditions for the past few days, had some relief on Wednesday with strong winds and partly cloudy skies witnessed during the day. Delhi, which had recorded above 40 degree-mark in the past few days, recorded a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius.

With dust storm and light rains hitting parts of east Rajasthan, the meteorological department predicted a dip of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature.

Dust storm conditions were witnessed in several areas in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions. Jaisalmer and Bikaner regions were hit by a strong dust storm on Wednesday. The weather department has predicted thunderstorm with strong winds of 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rain at some places in Jaipur and Bharatpur division on Thursday.

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received a fresh spell of snow, while many other parts were lashed by rains, with the weather office warning of heavy rainfall in the state on Wednesday. The sky remained overcast in Shimla and surrounding areas with fog reducing the visibility to a few metres in the morning.

An appreciable fall has been witnessed in the minimum temperature across the state and Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest recording a low of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius.

Many parts of Punjab and Haryana also received rains overnight leading to a dip in the temperature. Chandigarh, the common capital, received light rain (2.2 mm). In Punjab, Ludhiana (13.2) mm, Patiala (2.5 mm), Bathinda (5.4 mm), Faridkot (8.4 mm), Hoshiarpur (4 mm), Jalandhar (3 mm) and Rupnagar (11.5 mm) were among other places to receive rain.

In Haryana, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Panchkula received light rain. Notably, for the past over a week, the maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh had been hovering above normal limits.

(With PTI inputs)

