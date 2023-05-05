No Solution of Ukraine Conflict Without...: Lavrov A Day After Kremlin Claimed Drone Attack by Kyiv

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday accused Ukraine of an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Kremlin and assassinate the former Soviet Union nation’s president Vladimir Putin.

Addressing the media after meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishanka on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Lavrov said that without a resolution of the “main geopolitical crisis-the Western pursuit of world dominance- there is no resolution to Ukraine conflict."

“Kremlin attack has been widely denounced by our partners - especially Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs…Without the owner’s awareness, Kyiv’s puppets would never attack Kremlin…Kyiv is doing everything to prevent any respectable country from working with Ukraine," he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister also called for advanced cooperation between countries against the “ill-intended" use of reserve currencies.

“New BRICS development bank is eyeing the possibility of a currency, but it’s still in theory," he said,

The Russian Foreign Minister ensured that Moscow supports the Indian G20 presidency and its programme.

He also called for SCO-Afghanistan dialogue and said Moscow is waiting for the Taliban to realise its promises.

“SCO’s role in the new world order is an organisation at the centre of the new multipolar world, according to Russia’s new foreign policy strategy," Lavrov added.

