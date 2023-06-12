Noida: 24-Yr-Old Model Dies After Lighting Truss Collapses During Fashion Show in Film City

In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old model died, while one person was injured after an iron truss installed to support the lights collapsed on them during a fashion show in Film City, Noida. The incident took place at Laxmi Studio at around 1.30 pm on Sunday, while the fashion show was going on, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vanshika Chopra, a resident of Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida, while Bobby Raj, a resident of Agra, sustained injuries in the incident. Raj was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have detained the organiser of the fashion show and those who installed the lighting truss, and are questioning them.

Visuals of the unfortunate incident were widely shared on social media, which may be triggering for some individuals.

“A 24-year-old woman named Vanshika Chopra died after lights installed in a private studio in Film City collapsed during a fashion show event being held there. One person was injured in the incident. Four suspects have been detained for questioning," said Shakti Awasthi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida).

Further legal action will be taken after the enquiry, the officer added.

Vanshika was among the volunteer promoters who attended the event. After the iron truss fell on her during a fashion show, she was rushed to the Kailash Hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors, police said.

There were reportedly around 150 people present in the studio when the incident took place.

“It was a normal fashion show and aspiring models were invited to take part. There was no CCTV in the room, so we are trying to get videos from those who were present at the programme,” Indian Express reported quoting an officer.