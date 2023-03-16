Noida: Holi Colours on Hand, Woman's Chopped Body Found in Sector 8's Drain

Panic has gripped Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, in Delhi’s neighbourhood, after the chopped body of a woman was found in drain in sector eight. Police said that prima facie the body parts appear to be nearly five days old.

A forensic team was called at the site and the parts have been sent for post-mortem. The body is yet to be identified, an official said. Some reports said that Holi colours have been found on the hands of the body. The parts were found while a Noida Authority contractor was cleaning the drain.

While police are questioning people near the spot, assistant commissioner of police, additional deputy commissioner of police along with heavy force have been deployed in the area.

Scared residents told media that woman’s hands, feet and fingers were taken out from the drain, as the dog squad arrived. DCP Noida Zone, Harish Chander, said that CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the body.

Two days ago, the body of an unidentified middle-aged woman was found floating in the Hindon river in Ecotech-3 area of Greater Noida. In this case too, the police had said that the body was decomposed and it appeared that the woman died around five days ago.

According to a report in Times of India, locals spotted the body floating under a bridge in Kulesra village of Ecotech-3 and immediately alerted police.

The body was fished out from water by cops and was found to be of a middle-aged woman. Since the body had completely decomposed, it was difficult to identify the woman, a senior police officer was quoted by TOI.

“All the marks of identification have been recorded and shared with police stations of nearby districts. The autopsy report will make it clear how she died. Moreover, we are also checking with police stations of other districts for reports of any woman being missing," the officer was further quoted.

