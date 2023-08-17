The Noida traffic police issued an e-challan for Rs 26,000 against a Maruti Swift car owner, after a video of a man floating and performing stunt on the roof of the moving car started doing rounds on social media. The car was registered in Delhi.

The video of the terrifying act — in Noida’s sector 18 — went viral on social media and several people tagged the Noida traffic police and Uttar Pradesh police in their posts. Following this, the Noida traffic police took the required action and informed the public of the same by sharing a picture of challan on X, formerly known as Twitter. The owner if the car was identified as Mahesh Pal.

The viral video shows a man lying on a moving white Maruti Suzuki’s roof and the car is seen overtaking the other surrounding vehicles, veering from left to right. Onlookers seem to be taken aback by this incident.

The video caught the attention of the Noida traffic police after it was tagged on several posts of the clip and was also asked to take stringent measures against the faulted man. One of the users even demanded for them to seize the vehicle.

In response, the Noida traffic police shared a picture of the e-challan amounting to Rs 26,000 and informed that the car owner has been charged under several sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) and other relevant acts. The Delhi resident was charged for using tinted glass.

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 26000/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है।यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/rWERrY3NCT— Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) August 16, 2023

Several campaigns regarding traffic rules and its violations have been organised and conducted by the traffic police and stringent measures against defaulters have been taken.