Bollywood-Style Lost & Found Case: Bihar Man Spots 'Dead' Kin 'Begging, Eating' at Noida Momo Stall

In a scene straight out of a Bollywood movie, a Bihar native saw a man with long dingy bread and dirty clothes near a momos stall in Noida’s sector 50. While having the dumplings, he saw the shopkeeper berating the ‘beggar-like’ man. He jumped to his rescue, only to find that the man was his brother-in-law who was assumed to be dead.

The man with long dingy bread was identified as Bhagalpur resident Nishant Kumar, who went missing on January 31, 2023. Filing a complaint at Sultangunj police station, the man’s father, Sachidanand Singh, accused his brother-in-law Ravi Shankar Singh and his father-in-law Naveen Singh of kidnapping Nishant.

A report in Dainik Jagran stated that Nishant had gone missing from his in-law’s home in Sultanganj’s Gangania village. Four months later, he was found by his brother-in-law Ravi Shankar in Noida’s sector 50 when a momo stall owner was driving out the “beggar-like" man.

Ravi then told the shopkeeper to give him a plate of momos and he will pay for him. During this time, when the man was asked about his details, he replied his name is ‘Nishant’ and he has a house in Sultanganj’s Dhruvganj Navgachia. On hearing this, Ravi Shankar was left in shock.

The Danik Jagran report stated that Ravi Shankar then took a picture of Nishant and sent it to his family members. Meanwhile, he also informed the police who arrived at the spot and took them to Noida Sector 113 police station.

Police officer Jitendra Singh said that since a case has been registered in Sultanganj police station in the matter, Nishant will be handed over to Ravi Shankar after proper verification. The man was later handed over to Bihar Police and presented before a court.

The report quoted officer Singh as saying that the police’s beat team had been seeing the man begging and eating at the same spot for the last 15 days. The officer added that the man looked weak and seemed mentally unstable. Nishant was later sent to Bhagalpur with his acquaintances living in Noida.

According to the Dainik Jagran report, Nishant was married to Ravi Shankar’s sister Pallavi on April 27, 2022. He reportedly worked at a bank in Mumbai along with his wife. Pallavi, however, returned home for the festival of Teej. During this time, Pallavi’s younger brother was also slated to get married. Ravi Shankar had then called up Nishant and apparently sent flight tickets for the wedding ceremony at their home.

Nishant, however, disappeared a day after the wedding. His parents had alleged that Pallavi’s family had kidnapping him for ransom. The father of Nishant event wrote to DIG and SSP for legal action. The SSP had reportedly constituted an SIT in the matter.