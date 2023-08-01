Noida Police Arrests Two Robbers Clad in Suits Who Targeted Posh Localities

Clad in suits, two members of a gang were arrested for carrying out robberies in posh localities of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

The Noida police has recovered approximately 75 grams of stolen gold after their arrest.

The criminals are identified as Sirajuddin and Shahzad and they confessed of committing robberies and dressing up in “sophisticated attires" to blend in with the people, according to India Today.

They have more than 50 pending cases against them in several states.

On July 6, the duo had broken into a locked house in Sector 37 and took valuable jewelery.

An investigation was launched by the Sector 39 police thereafter.

The police thoroughly examined CCTV footage, and noticed suspicious activity by two men who wore suits.

The police reportedly analyzed over 1,200 CCTV cameras from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Noida and Ghaziabad and finally arrested the two from a public bathroom in Sector 37, India Today said.

Apart from them, one of their wives have also been arrested, and she was in possession of gold also.