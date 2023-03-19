Noida: Traffic Routes Diverted Due to Cyclothon Today | Check Advisory

Commuters in Noida may have to face minor inconveniences on Sunday as some road diversions have been placed across the city on account of a proposed cyclothon from 5 am to 10 am today.

As per an advisory issued by the police, diversions will be largely for those commuters intending to use the Elevated Road that connects traffic between Sector 71 on one side and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on the other.

The cyclothon is set to start from the DLF Parking in Sector 18 and go through Nursery Tiraha, Atta Underpass, and Cambridge School Tiraha. It will then go above the Elevated corridor, and take a U-turn from Sector 60, going back again over the Elevated corridor. The riders will then take the Atta underpass, and from there they will take a U-turn from the Filmcity flyover to reach the DLF parking.

If required, there will be some traffic diversions during the event, the advisory said. “In case of any inconvenience, the traffic helpline number 9971009001 can be contacted. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the traffic police advised.

Traffic Diversions Placed In Noida

▶According to the advisory, traffic coming from the direction of DND, Chilla red light towards the Film City flyover to go to Elevated road will have to take a left turn ahead of the “Ganda Naala” and go towards the destination via Sector 37 to Sector 71.

▶On the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the traffic coming from the Greater Noida side via the elevated route will be able to reach the destination via the Mahamaya flyover, Sector 37, City Centre, Sector 71.

▶The traffic from the Elevated road via Cambridge School Tiraha will be able to turn around from Cambridge Tiraha and go under the Elevated Road towards the destination, according to the advisory.

▶The traffic coming from DPS Sector 28 and going towards Sector 18 will be able to go towards the destination via Brahmaputra Market Sector 29.

▶Traffic going towards Film City from opposite GIP Mall via Sector 37 will have to go to their destination via Atta Market and then Rajnigandha Chowk.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here