Noose Tightens: Khalistani Top Brass Left With Few Faces, Indian Agencies Locate Country Coordinators

Indian agencies have intercepted Khalistani coordinators working in different countries other than their base, UK, Canada, and US. The information has been shared with investigation agencies and Punjab Police and agencies like the NIA have initiated the process to tighten the noose and nab the coordinators.

The coordinators are working from the Philippines, Dubai, Nepal and European countries like Greece, facilitating the limited top leadership of Khalistani terror which is living in fear due to their back-to-back killings, a government official said.

A plan has been designed against these coordinators and all agencies, along with relevant police, are working together with the Ministry of External Affairs to adopt the required legal process.

Recently, NIA announced a reward against Kashmir Singh and later issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Similarly, NBW has been issued against Gurjant Singh, another Khalistani leader instigating terror in India.

Non-bailable warrants have also been issued against other Khalistani accused who are facing UAPA sections. This includes Yadwinder Singh residing in Philippines, Parminder Singh living in Greece, and Tarsem Singh, who is helping top Khalistani terrorists from Dubai. They all are facilitating pro-Khalistani entities sitting in different countries, the official said.

Sources in the agency said in the coming weeks, more legal action would be visible against Khalistani groups and members residing in different countries.

Top Leadership Changing Countries

Senior officials in the Intelligence grid told News18 that a very limited number of leaders are now left to run the Khalistani agenda and they too are living in fear as Pakistan is targeting them as per its use and throw policy.

Since March, these leaders have been meeting country coordinators and residing there for a few weeks, officials claimed.

Pannu Not Absconding

After the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a wanted terrorist and top leader of the Khalistani Tiger Force (KTF) in Surrey, Canada, all eyes are now on Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the legal adviser and chief of another Khalistani group ‘Sikhs for Justice’.

Sources said news about Pannu absconding after Nijjar’s killing is not correct but Pannu is looking for a safe place.

Sources said while a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the UK a few days ago, the Indian government is also handling Khalistani terror diplomatically. India has raised the issue of support for such terror groups in Canada, the UK and US and demanded action against such groups.​