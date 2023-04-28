Normal Life Paralysed in Manipur's Churachandpur After ILTF Calls Bandh; CM's Event Postponed

The streets were deserted in Manipur’s Churachandpur and normal life was paralysed as the tribal-dominated southern district witnessed a complete shutdown following the 8-hour call by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ILTF) demanding the eviction of villagers from protected forests. The bandh was supported by other organisations such as the Kuki Students Organisation.

The district headquarter, New Lamka town, where Chief Minister N Biren Singh was earlier scheduled to attend a programme, wore a deserted look as all private and public vehicles were kept off the road except for those of security personnel. Markets were also closed with all shops and establishments pulling down their shutters, police said.

Protesters were seen blocking roads and burning tyres in the morning. They had also piled up debris at the entrance gate of the New Lamka town but this was later cleared by police teams.

So far, no report of any violence has been reported from anywhere in the tribal-dominated district, where a huge police force has been deployed at all major junctions and large localities of the town to prevent any unwanted activities, an official said.

The ILFT claimed that despite the repeated submission of memorandums to the government protesting an ongoing eviction drive to clear reserved forested areas of farmers and other tribal settlers, “the government has shown no sign of willingness or sincerity in addressing the plight of the people."

Meanwhile, Prohibitory order has been clamped and mobile internet services have been suspended in Churachandpur district after an unruly mob vandalised and set on fire the venue where the chief minister is scheduled to attend a programme at New Lamka in the district on Friday.

An unruly mob on Thursday night vandalised and set on fire the venue where the CM is scheduled to attend a programme at New Lamka town.

Meanwhile, Chieh Minister N Biren Singh has stated that the issue is an internal matter and action will be taken against those involved.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, “MLA of that constituency invited us, me and some of the cabinet colleagues to come and join celebrations of his first anniversary as MLA. He had also requested to inaugurate an open-air gym. But some miscreants have done this last night, we are not worried about threats from miscreants."

The Chief Minister further informed that the programme has been postponed indefinitely and refused to comment on the bandh called by ILFT.

“MLA has requested me not to come today but after the gym is repaired. What does this indigenous tribal forum want? How are they claiming to be indigenous? We are indigenous, Nagas and Kukis are indigenous. What is indigenous tribal? I don’t want to comment on them, they are involved in anti-developmental activities" Singh added.

Notably, four BJP MLAs in Manipur resigned from different administrative posts recently, hinting at a crisis in the ruling government in the state. The party had convened a meeting of the leaders in Imphal on Friday. Some MLAs had not attended the meeting, sources said.

On being asked about it CM Biren Singh denied the reports of crisis and said, “One minister has taken leave of absence from me. He went to Indore. Three of them are having medical treatment in Delhi. That’s all. There is no crisis in the party and everyone has attended the meeting.”

P Brojen Singh MLA on Thursday tendered his resignation as chairman of Manipur Development Society. He is the third MLA to quit such a post in the span of little over a week.

In a letter to Manipur chief minister, N Biren Singh, he said, “I tender my resignation from the post of chairman, Manipur Development Society (MDS) due to some personal reasons."

Former minister and BJP MLA Karam Shyam on Monday resigned from the post of chairman of the Manipur Tourism Corporation. Another BJP legislator Thokchom Radheshyam Singh resigned from the post of advisor to the Chief Minister last week.

In his resignation letter, Karam Shyam, an MLA from the Langthabal Assembly constituency, said that he is resigning as he has not been assigned any ‘responsibility as a chairman’ since he assumed the charge of the chairmanship of the Tourism Corporation on November 21, 2022.

Radheshyam, who last year was elected from the Heirok assembly constituency in Thoubal district, after resigning from his post, had said that he was not given any responsibilities, nor consulted on any matter since his appointment in January this year.

Both Karam Shyam and Thokchom Radheshyam Singh had served as the ministers of the previous N Biren Singh led the first BJP government (2017-2022).

The Bharatiya Janata Party got a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member state Assembly in the February-March Assembly elections last year.

