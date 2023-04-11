Normal Monsoon Expected This Year, Predicts IMD

India is expected to witness a normal weather pattern in the upcoming monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
The Central weather department’s forecast came after a private weather agency-Skymet Weather Forecast-predicted below-normal monsoon rain this year due to the end of La Nina conditions and the potential for El Nino to take hold.
IMD, however, said asserted that there was a “one-to-one" relation between El Nino and Monsoon rain in India.
More details awaited.
