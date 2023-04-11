CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Election LiveDelhi London FlightLong WeekendJharkhand ClashMaharashtra Akola Temple
Home » India » Normal Monsoon Expected This Year, Predicts IMD
1-MIN READ

Normal Monsoon Expected This Year, Predicts IMD

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 13:11 IST

New Delhi, India

IMD asserted that there was one-to-one relation between El Nino and Monsoon rain in India

IMD asserted that there was one-to-one relation between El Nino and Monsoon rain in India

The Central weather department's forecast came after a private weather agency--Skymet Weather Forecast--predicted below-normal monsoon rain this year

India is expected to witness a normal weather pattern in the upcoming monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The Central weather department’s forecast came after a private weather agency-Skymet Weather Forecast-predicted below-normal monsoon rain this year due to the end of La Nina conditions and the potential for El Nino to take hold.

IMD, however, said asserted that there was a “one-to-one" relation between El Nino and Monsoon rain in India.

More details awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. IMD
  2. monsoon
  3. rainfall
first published:April 11, 2023, 13:11 IST
last updated:April 11, 2023, 13:11 IST