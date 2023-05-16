North Bengal University to Start Research Centre in Collaboration with Indian Army’s Eastern Command

To combat spread of fake news and propaganda, the University of North Bengal and Eastern Command plan to start a new research centre likely to be called Centre for Strategic Studies and Regional Security.

The North Bengal university will be the centre for research and will support scholars and academicians.

A meeting between the North Bengal university and Trishakti Core (handling North Bengal and Sikkim) was held recently.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with the university.

A senior officer told News18: “Any scholar or students doing PhD will be provided with all facilities by the University and Indian Army in Eastern Command area (Arunachal, Sikkim and other border areas) for their research. From the history of MacMohan line to monasteries, the research can cover various topics.”

Sources say the history of Sikkim and Arunachal needs to be out in the public domain and there should be more information about the India-China war, Dalai Lama, history of various monasteries of Sikkim and Arunachal, Tawang and its development model, Teen Bigha Corridor, among others.

Speaking to News18, Om Prakash Mishra, VC of the North Bengal university, said, “We envision the proposed joint research Centre as a hub of collaboration across interdisciplinary areas in pursuit of defined goals of strengthening security and defence through knowledge dissemination and thereby to contribute to regional security.”

This project is expected to start soon and the research centre is expected to be ready within two months, according to university sources.