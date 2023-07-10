North India Ravaged by Heavy Rains: 37 Dead, Army and NDRF Deployed; Schools Shut in Delhi, Punjab | Updates

Relentless rainfall continued to wreak havoc in northern parts of India, resulting in 37 deaths due to landslides and other rain-related incidents over the past two days. As the situation worsened in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand, Army and NDRF teams ramped up their efforts in relief and rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand of the central government’s complete assistance and support in response to the devastation arising in the hill states due to heavy rainfall.

Here are the top updates:

To combat the severe rainfall and floods, a total of 39 NDRF teams have been deployed across four northern Indian states: Punjab (14 teams), Himachal Pradesh (12 teams), Haryana (5 teams), and Uttarakhand (8 teams).

In Punjab, the Indian Army rescued 910 students and 50 others from a private university that was inundated with water due to heavy rainfall. The civil administration of Punjab and Haryana sought assistance from the Army for the rescue operation, prompting the deployment of the Army’s Western Command’s Flood Relief columns to aid the affected areas in both states.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited a relief camp in Mohali to meet with people affected by the floods. The IMD has issued a red alert for Chandigarh, Panchkula (Haryana), and Mohali (Punjab) due to the expectation of heavy rains in these regions.

The Punjab government ordered the closure of schools in the state till July 13 in view of the prevailing situation. Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation in the state and to speed up the relief work.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has canceled all his previously scheduled events for the day and called for an emergency meeting with senior officials from various departments. During the meeting, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and other senior officials provided an update on the situation, allowing the Chief Minister to assess the ongoing developments.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting to discuss the severe rains and the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River in the city. Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal mentioned that the evacuation of residents residing in low-lying areas near the Yamuna River would commence once the water level reaches the 206-meter mark. He reassured the public that experts have indicated that a flood situation might not occur in the national capital. Kejriwal affirmed that the government is closely monitoring the situation and is fully prepared to address any challenges that may arise.

In response to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River caused by heavy rains and the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, the evacuation process for individuals residing in low-lying areas of the Yamuna floodplains commenced on Monday evening. The Yamuna River in Delhi surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 meters as relentless downpours continued to drench the upper catchment areas for the third consecutive day. The river exceeded the danger mark earlier than anticipated, as initial predictions suggested it would occur only by Tuesday afternoon. Atishi, the Revenue Minister, stated that people are being relocated to safer locations from the floodplain areas (Khadar), and district magistrates have been instructed to remain vigilant and prepared for any further developments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to inquire about the extent of the damages and assured him of all possible assistance. On Monday, the meteorological department issued a “red" alert for “extremely heavy rains" in eight out of 12 districts of the state, along with an orange warning of heavy rains on July 11.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought help from leaders and urged for declaring Himachal floods as a national calamity and requested a special economic package to support the state, as the recovery process is anticipated to be lengthy. The state government has also revoked the leave of all field officers, instructing them to promptly resume their duties.

The rainfall havoc in Himachal Pradesh, has resulted in 72 fatalities so far, with 92 people injured, and 8 individuals still missing, according to the cumulative report issued by the Himachal Pradesh government. The report covers the damage incurred during the monsoon season from June 24 to July 9.

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway is currently blocked due to landslides and flooding at multiple locations. The Shimla-Kinnaur Road is also closed for vehicular traffic as a result of landslides and falling rocks.

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra in Kullu has been abruptly halted due to unfortunate circumstances. Tragically, six pilgrims have lost their lives since the start of this season’s trek. The Kullu administration has declared a two-day public holiday in the district on July 10 and 11.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed for the fourth day. Government agencies are working on restoring the vital all-weather road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country. Significant progress has been made in improving road conditions, but full restoration will take more time. Consequently, National Highway-44 traffic will be suspended on Tuesday. HMVs advised to use Mughal Road for Jammu-Srinagar travel. Traffic expected to resume on Wednesday, with further updates tomorrow evening.

Due to heavy rainfall predictions by the IMD, primary classes in Delhi government and private schools will be suspended on Tuesday. The holiday applies to Classes Nursery to 5 in government and government-aided schools under the Directorate of Education. Recognized private schools are also advised to follow the same instructions for student safety. However, some private schools have chosen to conduct online classes for the primary section. Classes 6 onwards and all staff are expected to attend school as usual.

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Uttar Pradesh. The alert will be in effect for the next 72 hours. Specifically, on July 11, Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Maharajganj, and Siddharthnagar are under an alert for heavy rainfall. On July 12, Kanpur, Kannauj, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, and Etah are expected to experience heavy rainfall, as per the alert.

(With updates from PTI)