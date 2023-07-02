CHANGE LANGUAGE
Northeast Delhi: Temple, Dargah Razed in Demolition Drive in Bhajanpura Amid Tight Security

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 09:44 IST

Delhi, India

Drone cameras have been deployed in the region to help avoid an unwarranted incident.(Image/News18)

DCP Northeast, Joy N Tirke said the decision to demolish the religious structures was taken by the Religious Committee of Delhi to widen the road for Saharanpur Highway

A Hanuman temple and a Dargah were demolished at Bhajanpura Chowk in Delhi by Public Works Department (PWD) amidst tight security on Sunday morning. A large number of police and CRPF personnel were deployed during the demolition drive.

DCP Northeast, Joy N Tirke said the decision to demolish the religious structures was taken by the Religious Committee of Delhi to widen the road for Saharanpur Highway.

“Demolition drive is underway peacefully at Bhajanpura Chowk. A decision was taken by the Religious Committee of Delhi to remove a Hanuman Temple & a Mazar to further widen the road for Saharanpur Highway. Both structures are removed peacefully," Tirke said.

Prayers were offered at the Hanuman temple before razing the building to the ground. The statues of deities were removed and placed in a secured facility before the demolition.

Prayers were offered at the Hanuman temple before demolition. (Image/News18)

Drone cameras have been deployed in the region to help avoid an unwarranted incident.

