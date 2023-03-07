Northeast LIVE: PM Modi to Attend Swearing-in Ceremonies of Meghalaya, Nagaland CMs Today; Sangma, Rio to Retain Posts

Northeast LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of Meghalaya and Nagaland Chief Ministers on Tuesday. The roles will be retained by Conrad K Sangma in Meghalaya and Neiphiu Rio in Nagaland.

Sangma, the National Peoples Party chief will take the oath of office as chief minister for the second time. Meanwhile, political stalwart Neiphiu Rio will take oath as the CM of Nagaland for the fifth term.

Rio staked his claim to form the government only on Monday evening though counting was held on March 2. Sangma, however, led his party to a major victory bagging 26 of Read More