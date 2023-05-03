Northern Andhra's New Job Hub: CM Jagan Unveils Mega Projects, Promises Transformation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted his government’s commitment to transforming Northern Andhra into a national employment hub, addressing the region’s previous neglect.

Reddy laid the foundation stone for several development projects in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, including the Bhogapuram International Airport (Rs. 4,592 crores), Vizag Tech Park Limited of Adani Group (Rs. 21,844 crores), Taraka Rama Thirtha Sagaram Project (Rs. 194.40 crores), and Chintapalli Fish Landing Centre (Rs. 23.73 crores) on Wednesday.

He called the Bhogapuram International Airport a “diamond in the crown of Northern Andhra," highlighting his government’s efforts to develop the region on par with other areas in the state.

The chief minister also announced that the greenfield airport will be completed within three years, with operations beginning in 2026. The Taraka Rama Thirtha Sagaram Project, he added, will irrigate 30,000 acres and provide drinking water to 49 villages, Vizianagaram town, and the airport. The project is set for completion by December 2024.

Criticising former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy highlighted his government’s distribution of Rs. 2,10,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) over four years for the state’s well-being, contrasting it with Naidu’s alleged looting.

Reddy accused Naidu of building a political career on deception and lies, while the YSRCP built its legacy through outreach, development, and welfare initiatives for various segments of the population.

In response, TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu accused CM Jagan Reddy of double standards regarding Bhogapuram International Airport, claiming he had opposed it when in opposition and promised land return.

Naidu alleged that Reddy now praises the airport as Northern Andhra’s “diamond" and mocked the CM for laying the foundation stone for the Adani Data Center, previously done under the TDP administration.

