Home » India » 'Not Gyanvapi': Before G20, Ruckus Over 'Shivling Fountains' in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan
2-MIN READ

'Not Gyanvapi': Before G20, Ruckus Over 'Shivling Fountains' in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 11:36 IST

New Delhi, India

The BJP leaders have accused Delhi minister Atishi of using 'shivling' for decorative purpose. (Twitter)

G20 Summit 2023: The G20 meeting will host many heads of countries including US President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping.

A fresh controversy has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party. The latest bone of contention is fountains shaped like Shivling installed in New Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan. The structures are a part of the ongoing beautification of the national capital ahead of the G20 summit.

The BJP leaders have accused Delhi minister Atishi of using ‘shivling’ for decorative purpose. While party’s media panelist Charu Pragya said that Dhaula Kaun is not Gyanvapi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Y Sathish Reddy called it “a mockery of Hinduism".

An X user, who claims to be a Hindu activist, said that in ‘New India’, every step taken by the “secular governments" is to “make hindu teerthas, hindu symbols into tourist attractions or fun symbols". Attacking a religious community, she added that they did the same in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi by turning ‘shivling into a fountain.

In 2022, a structure claimed to be a ‘Shivling’ was found in the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. While the Hindu petitioners claimed that it is a ‘Shivling’, the mosque authorities said it is part of a fountain in the ‘wazu khana’, where ablutions are performed before namaz. The petitioners had demanded a scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of the structure.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. India currently holds the rotating presidency of the multinational group.

G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU). “We are also seeking poems from G20 member nations as part of the G20 Anthology of Poems project," the official had said.

The main event of the G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. The meeting will host many heads of countries, including US President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping.

