'Not Saying Because He is PM...' EAM S Jaishankar Calls Modi 'Once-in-a-Lifetime Visionary Leader'

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, while interacting with the Indian Community on Saturday, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an enormously grounded and visionary leader, the likes of whom come once in a lifetime. EAM Jaishankar further said what makes PM Modi extraordinary is that he understands the pulse of so many things which he turns into policies and programs.

The Union Minister also applauded the policy decisions taken by PM Modi during the Covid-19 pandemic and said it was the “country’s good fortune to have someone like him at this time".

“I feel it’s been an enormous good fortune of the country to have someone like PM Modi at this time. And I am not saying this because he is the prime minister of the day and I am a member of his Cabinet. I am saying this because when you have a once-in-a-century health challenge, it’s only someone who’s so grounded can say okay there is a health challenge, but what will do for the persons going home; what will you do to feed them; how will you put money into their account. The idea that women will manage the money better will not occur to many people," he said.

The EAM further said, “Good leaders are enormously grounded and visionary, and such people come once in a lifetime".

Lord Hanuman Best Diplomat Ever

Answering a question about a book he wrote, EAM Jaishankar said according to him, Lord Hanuman was the best diplomat of all times.

“If you ask me who I think is the best diplomat, my answer will be no question, Lord Hanuman. You are setting out on behalf of Lord Rama, but let us take that as a country, into the unknown dealing with another entity where you don’t have that much information. You have to go there, find intelligence, locate Sita…he surreptitiously sets contact with Sita, keeps her morale high, sets the place on fire which is not my prescription for diplomats…but if you look at the totality, he comes back successfully," he said.