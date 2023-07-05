Nudge Karnataka to Release Cauvery Water, TN Tells Centre

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi and requested him to take steps for the release of Cauvery water by Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital after visiting Shekhawat, Duraimurugan said Tamil Nadu was entitled to receive 12.213 tmc (thousand million cubic) ft of water for the month of June.

However, only 2.993 tmc ft of water has been received and the deficit is 9.220 tmc ft. The data reflected the status as on July 3. If the water release continued on the deficit side, the crops in the Cauvery delta region of Tamil Nadu would be affected, the Minister said.

“Hence, as per the SC judgment, the body that should take action is the Cauvery Water Management Authority," Duraimurugan said.

He said he has requested Shekhawat to ‘insist’ the Authority liaise with Karnataka to ensure the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Union Minister has instructed officials to take up the matter with the Authority for the release of water. “Let us see," he said.

Asked why the TN’s DMK regime could not directly talk with Karnataka as it is ruled by his party’s ally Congress, Duraimurugan hinted that it was not possible.

He quoted a Tamil proverb to emphasise that though there may be a mother-child bond when it came to matters like food and water, the issue gets separated. Hence, it had to be dealt with accordingly.

The Tamil Nadu government has already written to the CWMA on the deficit issue and top State officials would meet the concerned authorities on July 5.

To a question on the Mekedatu dam proposal by Karnataka and if he took up the issue with the Union Minister, he said it was not necessary. The Tamil Nadu government was determined and it would not allow Karnataka to build the dam.