Nuh Big Deal: Rs 100-Crore Cyber Frauds Unearthed, 28,000 Lose Money to Job Offers, Sextortion

Nuh in Haryana has emerged as the latest epicentre of cyber frauds in the country, with a special drive by police unearthing cyber frauds worth over Rs 100 crore involving more than 28,000 people across states and union territories.

The Haryana Police claimed to have busted a major gang that used to cheat people across the country with fake SIMs, Aadhaar cards etc. and used to deposit money in fake bank accounts to avoid arrests. The fraudsters targeted people across Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh to Andaman Nicobar. With the arrests, 28,000 cyber frauds have been detected across the country.

5,000 POLICEMEN, 14 VILLAGES, 66 ARRESTS

Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh, said, “A total of 102 teams of 5,000 policemen raided 14 villages of the district simultaneously. During this raid, around 125 suspected hackers were detained. Of these, 66 accused were identified and arrested. All were produced in courts and taken in remand for seven-11 days.”

Following the arrests, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal deployed a team of 40 cyber experts from all across Haryana to be closely associated with the interrogation of these cybercriminals.

The mobile phones and SIM cards seized during the raid were also technically examined and relevant details were also sought from TSPs/ISPs, Banks, NPCI, UPI intermediaries, UIDAI, DoT, and social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, OLX, etc.

1,346 FIRS, LURED PEOPLE WITH JOB OFFERS

A total of 1,346 first information reports (FIR) have been registered against these fraudsters. The details of these cybercriminals are being sent to senior police authorities of these states.

The investigation also revealed information about 219 accounts of private and public sector banks and 140 UPI accounts which were being used for committing cyber frauds. These bank accounts were mainly found to be activated online and that too by defrauding people on the pretext of providing a job and then taking their credentials such as Aadhar card, PAN card, mobile number and getting an online KYC done.

Apart from this, 347 SIM cards activated from Haryana, West Bengal, Assam, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, North East, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka circles of telecom companies were being used by the cybercriminals. During the investigation, the source of fake SIMs and bank accounts has been found to be mainly linked to district Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

The officer informed that in 16 cases registered in Nuh district, 250 wanted cyber criminals working as co-accused to the cybercriminals apprehended have also been identified, of which 20 are from Rajasthan, 19 from Uttar Pradesh and 211 from Haryana.

SEXTORTION, OLD COINS

The cybercriminals, in the age group of 18-35, have disclosed that they used to work in a group of three-four. They have also revealed that fake bank accounts, fake SIM cards, mobile phones, cash withdrawal/disbursal and technical services such as posting an advertisement on social media websites were provided by only a few handful of individuals in a village after charging commission fee ranging from 5% to 50% of the fraud amount. These fraudsters also used to post an advertisement on social media platforms offering work from home mainly related to packaging of pencils, promising an earning of Rs 30,000 per month and cheat people on the pretext of registration fee, packing materials, courier fee.

Similarly, cyber fraudsters used to check random number series in UPI apps to get the names of victims registered against those numbers on those Apps. They then used to commit fraud by sending fake payment messages and gets the real money transferred to their accounts before the victim found something amiss. Similarly, on the pretext of buying old coins, people were duped of huge sums of money.

The cybercriminals were also duping victims through sextortion crime by creating attractive profiles on social media platforms and luring the victims to come on a video chat where they carry out screen recording of the victims in compromising position and then extort huge sums of money from them.

The police are working on the multiple leads provided by the cybercriminals arrested in this operation and further raids are being carried out to nab the criminals spread over multiple states, who have since absconded from their villages.